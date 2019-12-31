  1. Home
We are ready for internal security – Police

Police logo

The spokesman of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), Frank Mba, a Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), said: “The Nigeria Police Force is ever ready to play its fundamental and constitutional role in providing security within the internal space of Nigeria.

“We would, however, do so in collaboration and partnership with government at all levels, critical stakeholders and the entire citizenry.

“With appropriate and adequate support from government and the Nigerian people, the police will certainly excel and do the country proud in the discharge of our constitutional mandate,” he said.

