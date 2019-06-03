‘We are only waiting for June 11 to elect Gbajabiamila as Speaker’

ADVERTISEMENT

The member-elect, representing Darazo/Ganjuwa federal constituency in the House of Representatives, Mansur Manu Soro has declared that they have made all necessary preparations and are only waiting for June 11th, 2019 to elect Femi Gbajabiamila and Wase as Speaker and deputy.

Speaking to journalists in Bauchi on Monday, Soro said that two-third of the members from different political parties were in support of Femi/Wase candidacy and will cast their votes for them on the inauguration day.

“We are okay, waiting for June 11th to elect Gbajabiamila as Speaker.

“You know the house standing order provides that election of speaker and deputy should take precedence over any other business on the day of inauguration. I can confidently tell you that nearly two-third number of us are voting for Femi and Wase as Speaker and Deputy come June 11, 2019.

“By law, we need a minimum of just 181 to succeed but with the bi-partisan approach the campaign has adopted, we comfortably have far more than that.

“Femi Gbajabiamila is a humble lawmaker that believes in constructive engagement and dialogue. You may be surprised to see him becoming the speaker unopposed because he is aggressively taking the campaign to the doorstep of members. Quite a number of aspirant has stepped down for him so far,”he said.

Soro assured that the emergence of Gbajabiamila and Wase as Speaker and deputy, respectively, was a Nigerian project, which will galvanise a cohesive legislature that will give all members a sense of belonging.

