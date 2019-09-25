Breaking News
I will waive my immunity to clear my name – Osinbajo 

Corps Marshall of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Dr. Boboye Oyeyemi
The Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC has stated that the corps is not recruiting or carrying out any replacement exercise.

This was disclosed in a statement by Corps Public Education Officer, Bisi Kazeem in a statement on Wednesday.

The statement reads:

“The attention of the Federal Road Safety Corps has been drawn to a link circulated online that the Corps is carrying out another recruitment and replacement exercise, this is totally false.

The Corps had recently concluded training of its personnel who have been commissioned as fulltime staff and deployed to various formations across the states of the Federation, including FCT.

By this disclaimer, the general public have been warned to desist from patronising these online fraudsters who are bent on duping unsuspecting members of the public.

Members of the public will be duly informed immediately the Corps commences recruitment into its services through appropriate media platforms including its social media handles”.

