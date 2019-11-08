We are marching to victory in Kogi — PDP

ADVERTISEMENT

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kogi State has said that it is on the march towards victory in the 16th November, 2019 governorship election in the state.

The party disclosed this in a statement signed by the Deputy Director of Public Communication of its campaign council in Kogi, Usman Okai Austin.

He said “there is no doubt that Our Party has moved round the state in the course of its electioneering campaign, explaining its plans to the people of the state. The massive turnout of the electorate was impressive and it has shown the dire need for a change in leadership in Kogi State.

“Who will say that he or she has not experienced the mother of all hardships in the state in the last three and half years or thereabout? No one,”.

“Even the rich are crying. The people are seriously groaning and nagging their teeth as well as highly dehydrated. Another four years of Yahaya Bello in Lugard House will open doors for more deaths, suicides, diseases, street madness, unemployment, militancy and infrastructure decay,”.

