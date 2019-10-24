We are investigating allegations of criminal activities in Ikoyi custodial centre – NCoS

ADVERTISEMENT

The Nigerian Correctional Service, NCoS says it has constituted an investigative panel to probe the allegations of criminal activities in its Ikoyi custodial centre.

The Public Relations Officer of the service, Controller of Corrections, Francis Enobore revealed this while speaking with Daily Trust on Thursday.

He said two Assistant Controller General of Corrections, CVU Chiabua Fsi (zonal coordinator for zone A) and M.A Tukur Fsi as well as the Controller of Corrections in charge of the state, Noel Ailewon, have been directed to carry out the investigations.

A publication had alleged criminal activities, including drug abuse, sodomy, bribery, pimping and cash and carry operations in Ikoyi Custodial Centre, Lagos.

“In view of the gravity of the allegations, the Controller General, Ja’afaru Ahmed has set up a high powered panel to immediately commence full investigations into the matter in order to establish the authenticity of the report, identify and bring the culprits to book if found guilty of the allegations”, Enobore said.

He said the Controller General was willing to work with the general public as well as relevant stakeholders in the justice sector to actualize the policy objectives of transforming the NCoS into a modern reformatory institution that operates in line with best international practices.

He noted that investigative journalists are partners, who seek the development of the nation, and called for more of such findings aimed at reforming the institution for better service delivery.

Enobore said the Controller General had no intention of arresting or harassing the journalist over his alleged findings.

