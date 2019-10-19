We are being misunderstood – IMN

ADVERTISEMENT

The Islamic Movement of Nigeria said it is not in any confrontation or fighting the Federal government but simply practising Islam based on its understanding which is being misunderstood by Government and other people.

The leader of the group in Katsina Sheik Yakubu Yahaya while addressing newsmen during the movement Arbaeen celebration noted that rather it is the government that is fighting the group.

According to him, the movement would not be deterred despite all the intimidation and harassment noting that the constitution of the country has given us this right of freedom of association and religion.

He said, the ongoing killings of its members will only make them stronger saying that “we are ready for discussion and talks with anyone to make them understand us better, government is simply denying to understand us”

“This Arbaeen is a special day for us in our understanding of the religion of Islam, it’s a day we remember our leaders and their efforts and sufferings to make us free,” he said

