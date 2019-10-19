Breaking News
NASS tussle: Appellate court upholds Okwu’s election
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. We are being misunderstood – IMN
ADVERTISEMENT

We are being misunderstood – IMN

By Habibu Umar Aminu, Katsina Published Date

The Islamic Movement of Nigeria said it is not in any confrontation or fighting the Federal government but simply practising Islam based on its understanding which is being misunderstood by Government and other people.

The leader of the group in Katsina Sheik Yakubu Yahaya while addressing newsmen during the movement Arbaeen celebration noted that rather it is the government that is fighting the group.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to him, the movement would not be deterred despite all the intimidation and harassment noting that the constitution of the country has given us this right of freedom of association and religion.

He said, the ongoing killings of its members will only make them stronger saying that “we are ready for discussion and talks with anyone to make them understand us better, government is simply denying to understand us”

“This Arbaeen is a special day for us in our understanding of the religion of Islam, it’s a day we remember our leaders and their efforts and sufferings to make us free,” he said

NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.