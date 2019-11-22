We accept Appeal Court judgements—A/Ibom PDP

ADVERTISEMENT

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Akwa Ibom State said it has accepted all the Appeal Court judgements in favour and against the party.

Speaking in a press conference on Friday in Uyo, State Chairman of the PDP, Mr Paul Ekpo said it accepted in good faith, even the judgement that did not favour them and are preparing for a re-run.

He commended the justices of the Appeal court for their integrity and unbending honesty, saying they delivered the judgements without recourse to political affiliations.

Ekpo urged lawmakers whose seats were confirmed by the court to view their mandate as a call to service and not see themselves as superior to their constituencies.

He charged them to be magnanimous in victory, and reach out to their fellow contestants and share knowledge for the good of the state.

He said the party did not take the support of Akwa Ibom people for granted and promised to continue with activities that will ensure better democracy dividends .

