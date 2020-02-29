Watford thrash Liverpool to halt Reds’ winning streak

ADVERTISEMENT

Liverpool’s unbeaten season came to an end at Vicarage Road as Watford recorded a famous 3-0 win against the leaders.

Watford were rewarded for a bright start damaged by an injury to Gerard Deulofeu with two early second-half goals through Ismaila Sarr.

Watford were winless in their last eight Premier League meetings with Liverpool, losing each of the last four by an aggregate score of 0-15 but they were on a different level tonight.

The opener came on 54 minutes, when Abdoulaye Doucoure reacted quickest to tee up Sarr to tap in.

Sarr doubled the advantage six minutes later, running on to Troy Deeney’s pass before lifting the ball over Alisson.

On 72 minutes, Sarr found Deeney to finish with Alisson stranded off his line.

A first win in six matches lifts Watford out of the bottom three on goal difference.

Liverpool’s 44-match unbeaten run ends as they stay on 79 points, 22 points above Manchester City.

Liverpool had won their previous 18 Premier League games and another win today would have set a new record for most consecutive victories in English top-flight history.

