Watford sign free agent Danny Welbeck

Watford have signed England forward Danny Welbeck on a free transfer after his release from fellow London side Arsenal, the Premier League club said on Wednesday.

Welbeck, 28, spent five years at Arsenal but played only 14 games in all competitions in his final campaign.

“The Hornets are delighted to confirm the signing of England international forward Danny Welbeck on a free transfer,” Watford said in a statement on the club’s website.

“The former Manchester United and Arsenal man has agreed a permanent contract… and further bolsters Javi Gracia’s squad ahead of the start of the 2019-20 Premier League season.”

