Breaking News
BREAKING: Watford thrash Liverpool to halt Reds’ winning streakWatford end Liverpool’s 44-game unbeaten Premier League run
  1. Home
  2. Sports
  3. Watford end Liverpool’s 44-game unbeaten Premier League run
ADVERTISEMENT

Watford end Liverpool’s 44-game unbeaten Premier League run

By . Published Date

Liverpool’s 44-game run without defeat in the Premier League came to a crashing end as relegation-threatened Watford thrashed the European champions 3-0 on Saturday.

Ismaila Sarr’s double and Troy Deeney’s strike 18 minutes from time ended Liverpool’s hopes of romping to a first league title in 30 years with an unbeaten season as they lost in the league for the first time since January 2019.

(AFP)

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Join us on


Join our whatsapp group here for Breaking News, Exclusives , others

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.