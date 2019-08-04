Water scarcity hits three Nasarawa councils

ADVERTISEMENT

Water scarcity has hit Keffi, Kokona and Akwanga Local Government Areas of Nasarawa State.

The scarcity, according to the General Manager of Nasarawa State Water Board, Engineer Umar Abdullahi Agbo, was caused by flood that washed away pipes carrying water from Mada Water Works to the three affected local governments.

“I have taken my team of engineers and assessed the damaged done to the water work supply system at Unguwan Madugu that supply water from Akwanga, Kokona and Keffi local government areas.

“After the assessment, we found out that fifteen pipes have been washed away by the flood which has led to the stoppage of supply of pipe borne water from the water treatment plant to the affected local government areas,” Engr Agbo said.

He added that he had briefed the state governor, Abdullahi Sule, about the damage, noting that the governor pledged his support to replace the pipes quickly, “to restore water supply to the affected communities.”

Engineer Agbo however, appealed to the affected people to be patient as the repairs would soon be carried out to restore water supply to the residents of the areas.

