WASSCE 2020: WAEC releases result of 11,816 candidates, withheld 548

Thirty days after the conclusion of examination, the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has released the results of 11,816 candidates out of the 12,075 candidates that sat for the first series of West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) for private candidates in Nigeria.

The Head of the Nigeria Office (HNO) of WAEC, Mr. Olu I. Adenipekun, who announced release of the results, disclosed that the Council withheld results of 548 candidates in connection with various reported cases of examination malpractice.

The cases, he said, are being investigated adding that the reports of the investigations will be presented to the appropriate Committee of the Council in due course for consideration while the Committee’s decisions will be communicated to the affected candidates.

According to him, a total of 12,395 candidates registered for the examination, out of which 12,075 candidates sat for the examination. Of the total number of candidates that sat for the examination, 6,331 were male and 5,744 were female, representing 52% and 47.57% respectively.

Out of the total number of candidates that sat for the examination, 11,816 (97.86%) have their results fully processed and released while 259 (2.14%) have a few of their subjects still being processed due to errors traceable to the candidates in the course of registration or writing the examination.

Such errors, according to Adenipekun, are being corrected by the Council to enable the affected candidates get their results fully processed and released subsequently.

While giving the analysis of the statistics of candidates’ performance in the examination; the HNO said that a total of 3,892 (32.23%) candidates obtained credit and above in a minimum of five subjects including English Language and General Mathematics; noting that the percentage of candidates in this category in the first series of WASSCE for Private Candidates, 2019 was 26.08%.

Candidates have been asked to check the details of their performance on the Council’s results website: www.waecdirect.org.

He further stated that the collection of certificates would be based on requests by candidates online via the Electronic Certificate Management System platform.

He noted that WAEC has entered into a partnership with the Nigeria Postal Service (NIPOST) to enable candidates have their certificates delivered to them in any state of the Federal Republic of Nigeria irrespective of where they sat for the examination.

