Wase reacts to Governor Oyetola’s victory at Supreme Court

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Ahmed Idris Wase has congratulated Governor Isiaka Oyetola Of Osun State on the affirmation of his electoral victory by the Supreme Court.

A statement, signed by Umar Puma, Chief Press Secretary to the Deputy Speaker, described the Supreme Court judgment as “a strategic bolster to the All Progressives Congress (APC), not only in the South West but also in Nigeria.”

The Deputy Speaker further called on Oyetola to be magnanimous in victory by extending the hands of fellowship to his opponents for the interest of the state and the country.

He said the election was observed to be free and fair, lauding the Independent National Electoral commission (INEC), and security agencies for doing a good job in ensuring that the winner emerged through a transparent election.

While congratulating the people of Osun State, Wase urged other parties who lost in the election to put the contest behind them and join hands with the Governor to move the state forward.

