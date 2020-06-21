Ward exco lifts Oshiomole’s suspension, as Worgu gets set to replace Giadom

ADVERTISEMENT

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Executive Committee in Ward 10, Etsako West Local Government Area of Edo State, has lifted the suspension on the party’s National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole.

Seventeen out of 27 members of the Ward executive signed a resolution lifting the suspension and called on all organs of the party to restore all rights and privileges of membership to Oshiomhole, who left his position Tuesday when the Court of Appeal upheld his earlier suspension by the APC executive committee of his Ward 10, Etsako West Local Government.

Reading the resolution on Saturday at the APC National Secretariat in Abuja, the Ward Secretary, Emuakemeh Sule, said the committee reviewed the circumstances leading to the suspension and found no merit in the allegation or processes employed.

Sule said: “We have reviewed the circumstances leading to the suspension of Comrade Adams Oshiomhole and found no merit in the allegation or processes employed.

“We hereby lift the suspension placed on Comrade Adams Oshiomhole by the Ward.

“We call on all organs of our great party to restore all rights and privileges of membership to Comrade Adams Oshiomhole”.

The National Vice Chairman South/South, Hilliard Eta, while receiving the resolution of Etsako West Ward 10, lauded the executive for the action which he said was in line with the party’s constitution.

Eta, who represented the acting National Chairman, Senator Abiola Ajimobi, said: “Let me say that 17 out of 27 members have signed this resolution.

“Let me also say that in matters of this nature, our constitution provides for only a simple majority and 17 out of 27 is indeed more than a simple majority.

“So, we want to use this opportunity to thank Etsako West Ward 10 for what they have done.

“History will be on your side.

“I am also in receipt of the acceptance and ratification of that resolution by the Etsako West LGA executive dated the 9th of June 2020 and signed by the Chairman, Alhaji Abubakar Akokia and the Secretary, Hon. Dauda Ahmed.

“I am also in receipt bid further ratification by the state executive committee of the APC in Edo state signed by Col. David Imuse (retd), the acting state Chairman and Lawrence O. Oka, state Secretary”.

‘Oshiomhole still suspended’

However, the APC chairman in Etsako Ward 10, Mr. Oshawo Stephen, dismissed the claims that the suspension of Comrade Oshiomhole as a member of the party had been lifted.

Stephen, in a statement issued Saturday, insisted that the ward executives stood by their suspension.

He said the ward executives, who were elected into office in 2018, remained intact and had not been displaced by anybody, describing the claims of the lifting of the suspension as a charade.

The Chairman APC in Etsako West LGA, Ezolomhe Rabiat, also affirmed that the LGA executives are still members of the party in the state and stand by the suspension of Comrade Oshiomhole.

Meanwhile, the Rivers State chapter of the APC has sent the name of Worgu Boms to replace Victor Giadom as the Deputy National Secretary.

It would be recalled that Giadom had assumed the position of Acting National Chairman after Oshiomhole proceeded on suspension.

