Wanyama signs for Montreal from Spurs

Tottenham midfielder Victor Wanyama joined Montreal Impact on a free transfer on Tuesday, inking a three-year deal with the Major League Soccer franchise.

The Kenyan international captain, 28, heads to Montreal four years after joining Spurs from Southampton in 2016.

He enjoyed a successful first season for Tottenham but a series of knee problems derailed his Premier League career.

Wanyama has made just four appearances for Spurs this season but will now try to resurrect his career under the guidance of Montreal coach Thierry Henry.

