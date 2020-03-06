Want to avoid plagiarism in your work? See apps at your disposal

ADVERTISEMENT

Recently, Dr Aisha Balarabe Bawa, a Senior Lecturer in the Department of History Usman Danfodiyo University, Sokoto discovered that a Keyan lecturer, Amos Ngaruiya, plagarised her thesis.

Consequently, the Kenyatta University in Kenya reportedly revoked a PhD awarded to him and sacked him, having been found guilty of plagiarising Dr Aisha’s thesis.

To commit the offence of plagiarism, it must not be a complete adaptation of the work but any idea, which translates to intellectual fraud. When you take the idea of another author without acknowledging him/her, you are guilty.

For you not to fall into this pithole, here are 10 Plagiarism tools worth considering before submitting that your research work:

DupliChecker

It is completely free and available 24/7, ready whenever you need it. This tool ensures that you no longer may require hiring an assistant to check the article for originality.

Because it is online, and completely free wherever you are, it can be used on any of your devices as ever needed.

These are what you have to do on DupliChecker.com:

1. Copy and Paste your text into the search box, with a maximum of 1000 words per search.

2. Upload your Doc or Text file using the Choose File button.

As your request is sent for processing, the results will be displayed in a matter of seconds.

In case, there are duplicate matches found, the tool will show results in percentage meaning (%) of Uniqueness and (%) of Plagiarized and the relevant text (Text to Uniqueness) as well as the source that it originates from. It is as easy as that.

PlagTracker

It is a Ukrainian-based online plagiarism detection service that checks whether similar text content appears elsewhere on the web. It was launched in 2011 by Devellar and has both free and paid versions.

PlagTracker is used by content owners (students, teachers, bloggers, researchers) to detect cases of “content theft”, in which content is copied, without the permission of the author or owner, from one site to another. Many content publishers also use it to detect cases of content fraud, in which old content is repackaged and sold as new original content.

Initially, the URL or text of the original content is transferred on the webpage; PlagTracker returns a list of web pages that contain similar text to all or parts of this content. The matching text is highlighted on the found web page.

The program may take more time to develop a report based on the length of the paper and the amount of plagiarized content. Once the report appears, any potentially plagiarized portions of the paper are highlighted in red to show the plagiarized content.

PlagTracker also provides a premium service which allows the user to upload documents instead of copying and pasting text. For premium users, a stronger plagiarism checking and professional editing assistance is available. The premium plan is faster than the free version. Users can also perform grammar checks and can download and upload pdf files.

Plagscan

It is a plagiarism detection software, used by academic institutions and businesses. PlagScan serves teachers and professors to identify plagiarism and educate students on the appropriate usage of sources in academic works as well as protecting copyrights of texts.

The software was launched in 2009 by Markus Goldbach and Johannes Knabe. PlagScan serves schools and universities worldwide, with a strong presence in Germany, Austria and Switzerland.

By 2015, PlagScan served more than 1000 organizations worldwide- including the University of Jordan, the Fortis College Largo and the Free University of Berlin. In Austria PlagScan is used at more than 300 high schools to check the final thesis (Vorwissenschaftliche Arbeit) of pupils for plagiarism.

After scanning a submission for plagiarism, PlagScan provides users with a detailed report that indicates potential plagiarism and lists the matched sources.

Copyleaks

It is a comprehensive plagiarism checker that has the ability to scan documents, raw text, URLs and connect with APIs. It uses advanced tracking and tracing technologies to scan for content online. Copyleaks enables various content related usages:

1. Education – Verifying content authenticity and originality in the education world

2. Copyright protection – Detecting plagiarism in the online publishing world

3. Security – Identifying internal document leaks and distribution

Plagiarisma

Plagiarisma is the world famous plagiarism checker for scholars, students, teachers, writers. You can download a free software for Windows, Android, Blackberry, Moodle or use it online.

It supports Google, Yahoo, Bing, Scholar, Books. Check your essay, thesis paper, assignment, dissertation.

Search Engine Reports

It is a free online checker which has no maximum word count and gives room for unlimited checks.

Searchenginereport.net’s website is more visually pleasing than a lot of the plagiarism detector websites that contain so much information they can be overwhelming at first sight.

It provides short, clear instructions down the left hand side of the page and two options are offered for checking for plagiarised material; a “cut and paste’ scanner and a document upload facility; however, the upload facility will only allow you to upload text (.txt) files, so word documents either have to be converted or their contents pasted into a notepad document.

In addition, there’s also a facility to scan for plagiarism on websites by entering the website’s URL into its scanner.

Quetext

Quetext is a leading plagiarism detection software and citation assistant that combines DeepSearch™ technology with clear feedback to detect duplicate content and prevent plagiarism.

With over 1 million users worldwide, Quetext has been helping teachers, students, bloggers and professional writers to improve their writing.

It has some of the largest searchable databases of books, web pages and over 1 million journals, this citation assistant makes it pretty difficult to bypass with your duplicate content.

Needless to say, this adds to the nightmare of anyone wondering how to plagiarize without getting caught.

Small SEO Tools

Small SEO Tools is a free online seo checker tools. It is a website that provides a variety of tools- from seo backlink checker to plagiarism checker, keyword analysis and keyword rank checker tool to image compression tools, development related tools.

This tool has the ability to check plagiarism by matching your content against billions of webpages on the Internet. Once you upload your content, it will automatically run it against every existing content on the web within seconds

If your content contains plagiarized work, all you have to do is click on the rewrite option and you’ll be taken to the auto-paraphrasing tool, where your content will be updated immediately. This is a built-in feature available right inside the tool for absolutely free.

PaperRater

PaperRater.com is a free resource that utilizes Artificial Intelligence to help students write better. PaperRater.com is used by schools and universities in over 100 countries to help students improve their writing and check for plagiarism.

Using Artificial Intelligence and Data Science, submissions are analyzed in real-time with results typically appearing 5-15 seconds after submission. The site’s cloud-based software digs deep into the syntax and structure of your text without the need to signup, login, or download.

Plagium

Plagium is a service of Septet Systems Inc. – a New York-based company that specializes in advanced search solutions for industry, the public sector, and government. It is aimed to provide an easy to use service that applies to a broad base of users.

It is an innovative, fast, and easy-to-use means to check text against possible plagiarism or possible sources of origination.

