WANEP want actions on 1.9m IDPs in 6 states

The National Network Coordinator, West Africa Network for Peace-building Nigeria (WANEP), Bridget Osakwe, has called for concerted actions on the over 1.9m internally displaced persons (IDPs) in Adamawa, Bauchi, Borno, Gombe, Taraba and Yobe states.

She also expressed concern with the over 50,000 people killed and numerous properties and farmlands destroyed by insurgents and also expressed dismay at the escalation of violent conflicts across the country, which has resulted in wanton destruction of lives and properties.

She said yesterday in Abuja that as part of measures to engender solutions to the crisis, she said the network has established a weekly live radio programme in seven states across the country on ‘Women’s Voices for Peace’, in English, Fulani, Hausa, Kanuri, and Pidgin languages.

“The prevalence of the Boko Haram insurgency, farmers-herders clashes, militancy, secessionist movements, land disputes, power tussle, banditry and kidnappings is on the increase. The Round 26 Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) assessment by the International Organization for Migration (IOM) revealed that about 1.9 million people have been internally displaced and over 50,000 people killed with numerous properties and farmlands destroyed between 20 October 2018 to 20 January, 2019.

“Most affected according too the DTM assessment are Adamawa, Bauchi, Borno, Gombe, Taraba and Yobe states. Despite government strategies for conflict intervention State institutions cannot sufficiently cope with these interventions alone,” Osakwe said.

She added that women who are key stakeholders in conflict prevention and peacebuilding have been also underutilized and undermined in the peace processes.

She said, “This situation has created a hierarchy where men are relied upon to develop frameworks and strategies for preventing conflict and violence torn societies at the exclusion of women as their voices remain suppressed on key issues that affect their wellbeing.”

