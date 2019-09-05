‘Wammako’s varsity will expand access to higher education’

ADVERTISEMENT

An interest group, Arewa Education Foundation, yesterday issued a statement saying a new private university proposed by former Sokoto State Governor; Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wammako would increase access to higher quality education when established.

Senator Wamakko has reportedly collected copies of application forms for the establishment of a private university called, “The NorthWest University of Science,” at the National Universities Commission (NUC), in Abuja.

ADVERTISEMENT

The statement signed by chairman of the group, Garba Yusuf said the establishment of additional university in Sokoto State was a step in the right direction because it would increase access to higher education especially to disadvantaged students.

ADVERTISEMENT NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

The statement said Senator Wammako had taken a number of initiatives to improve access to schooling and learning.

Related

OVER 5,000 NIGERIAN MEN HAVE OVERCOME POOR BEDROOM PERFORMANCE SYNDROME DUE TO THIS BRILLIANT DISCOVERY

Download Daily Trust News App