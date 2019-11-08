Wamakko’s victory, triumph of Sokoto masses — Coalition

ADVERTISEMENT

The Coalition of Concerned Citizens of Sokoto State has described the victory of Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko at the appellant court as triumph of the masses.

Coordinator of the group retired Squadron Leader Aminu Bala Sokoto made the assertion in a statement, saying also that the former governor built a world class ICT Centre with 500 sitting capacity among others.

The group recalled that during his first tenure as the senator representing Sokoto-North Senatorial zone, Wamakko sponsored over 400 students to study various science-related courses at undergraduate to postgraduate levels within and outside the country.

According to the statement, the ICT Centre was meant to assist children schooling in the rural areas to write their JAMB examinations with ease.

