Wamakko set to establish private varsity in Sokoto

The chairman of the Senate Committee on Defence, Sen. Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko (APC, Sokoto) is set to establish a private university in Sokoto state.

The National Universities Commission (NUC) has presented application and processing forms for the setting up of a private university to the former governor.

A statement issued in Abuja, said the forms were presented to the two-time governor of Sokoto on Thursday during his visit to the NUC headquarters.

Out of the 79 private universities in the country, only three are situated in the whole northwest geopolitical zone which has seven states.

Wamakko said his quest to establish the private university was borne out of the fact that only qualitative education can guarantee development for the younger generation.

When established, he said the private university which would be established through his foundation would complement the state university he created during his tenure.

NUC Executive Secretary, Professor Rasheed lauded Wamakko for his quest to establish the university.

Describing Wamakko as a detribalize Nigerian, the NUC boss recalled how the lawmaker supported Bayero University Kano (BUK) during his tenure as Vice Chancellor.

“We pledge our commitment to your goal and mission of setting up a university. If there are 4-5 people like you multiplying your ideology at the helm of governance, Nigeria should certainly be better,” he said.

