Wamakko: I only called for fervent prayers

By Rakiya A. Muhammed   Published Date
Sen. Aliyu Wamakko.
Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko yesterday clarified that he called on all Nigerians to offer fervent prayers for a solution to insecurity in the country. He said this was the kernel of his speech in Sokoto last Friday when he addressed thousands of APC supporters who thronged his house to welcome him back home.

Wamakko, a former governor of Sokoto State and current Chairman, Senate Committee on Defence and Deputy Chairman, Senate Committee on Anti-Corruption, denied reports in the media quoting him as having said that Nigerians now no longer feel safe and secure. The senator who represents Sokoto North Senatorial District further called on Nigerians to continue to support the efforts of the Federal Government in tackling the menace of insecurity.

He said the responsibility for ensuring the security of lives and properties of Nigerians is a collective one and all Nigerians should lend a helping hand in the effort to find a solution to insecurity in the country.

