Wamakko chairs ACF’s 20th anniversary c’ttee

ADVERTISEMENT

The chairman of the Northern Senators Forum, Senator Aliyu Wamakko, is to chair the organizing committee for the celebration of the 20th Anniversary of Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF).

Wamakko’s Special Assistant, Media and Publicity, Bashir Rabe Mani, disclosed this in a statement in Sokoto.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said Wamakko’s appointment was contained in a letter signed by the chairman, Board of Trustees of the ACF, Mallam Adamu M.Fika (Wazirin Fika).

ADVERTISEMENT NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

According to the statement, Wamakko would be assisted by three deputy chairmen.

They include the Minister of Special Duties and Inter – Governmental Affairs , Senator George Akume from North-Central, Architect Ibrahim Bunu from North-East and Senator Ibrahim Ida, Sardaunan Katsina from North-West.

It also stated that Senator Abubakar H. Girei, Sardaunan Girei and Engineer Umar Abubakar, Santurakin Gassol, would serve as Secretary and Deputy Secretary respectively. The statement said the date for the celebration would be communicated in due course.

Related

OVER 5,000 NIGERIAN MEN HAVE OVERCOME POOR BEDROOM PERFORMANCE SYNDROME DUE TO THIS BRILLIANT DISCOVERY

Download Daily Trust News App