  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Wamakko chairs ACF’s 20th anniversary c’ttee
ADVERTISEMENT

Wamakko chairs ACF’s 20th anniversary c’ttee

By Rakiya A. Muhammad, Sokoto Published Date
Sen. Aliyu Wamakko.

The chairman of the Northern Senators Forum, Senator Aliyu Wamakko, is to chair the organizing committee for the celebration of the 20th Anniversary of Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF).

Wamakko’s Special Assistant, Media and Publicity, Bashir Rabe Mani, disclosed this in a statement in Sokoto.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said Wamakko’s appointment was contained in a letter signed by the chairman,  Board of Trustees of the ACF, Mallam Adamu M.Fika (Wazirin Fika).

According to the statement, Wamakko would be assisted by three deputy chairmen.

They include the Minister of Special Duties and Inter – Governmental Affairs , Senator George Akume from North-Central,  Architect Ibrahim Bunu from North-East  and Senator  Ibrahim Ida,  Sardaunan Katsina  from North-West.

It also stated that Senator Abubakar H. Girei, Sardaunan Girei and Engineer Umar Abubakar,  Santurakin Gassol, would serve as Secretary and Deputy Secretary  respectively. The statement said the date for the celebration would be communicated in due course.

OVER 5,000 NIGERIAN MEN HAVE OVERCOME POOR BEDROOM PERFORMANCE SYNDROME DUE TO THIS BRILLIANT DISCOVERY

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time.

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.