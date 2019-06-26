Walid Jibrin to Fulani: Don’t form vigilante in S/East

ADVERTISEMENT

Senator Walid Jibrin yesterday asked Fulani associations in Nigeria to perish the idea of forming vigilante in the southeast or any part of Southern Nigeria. Addressing newsmen in Kaduna, he said Fulani associations in Nigeria should rather unite and discuss the herdsmen/farmers problems in the various communities in the country.

He said forming a herdsmen vigilante group in the south as being canvassed by some Fulani associations would only aggravate the situation.

Jibrin said the proposed conference of the Fulani should address issues like open grazing, special cattle routes and how Fulani elite could render assistance to herdsmen towards solving the current problems facing them.

He said: ”If no new methods of grazing is introduced, herdsmen will not have any land to graze in the next 30 years.”

He also said herdsmen needed to settle in special grazing reserves with necessary welfare facilities provided for them to avoid clashes with members of other communities.

