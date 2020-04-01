Waka Queen, Salawa Abeni reveals how man tries to blackmail her

ADVERTISEMENT

Legendary Musician, Salawa Abeni, popularly called the “Waka Queen” has revealed how an anonymous man threatened to blackmail her with her old semi-nude pictures sent to her privately.

Abeni, who displayed a screenshot of the conversations between her and the fellow, took to her instagram handle (Officialsalawaabeni) to display the pictures, conversations and narrated the entire situation to her fans.

The Waka Queen who expressed shock and disappointment, said the fellow threatened to expose the pictures to the public while demanding for some money.

She said the man wanted to destroy a career she had laboured to build for over 45 years now but would not consent to such.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Abeni was crowned the “Queen of Waka Music” by the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi.

“Good morning my family, friends, fans. I have something very important to tell you and I will appreciate your audience. I am very disappointed that someone somewhere will try to tarnish my image and threaten to destroy my career of over 45 years.

“This morning, I received messages from somebody threatening to expose very old pictures of me and in the process blackmailing me for money. These could have been pictures of me in the hospital or even with my partner, but is this what has become of us?

“I plead with everybody out there to be very careful as our current situation has made people very desperate.

“I am almost 60 years old, I have worked very hard and made a name for myself for somebody to believe that they can threaten and trample on my feelings, this is very sad.

“So, I have decided to share the messages and pictures sent by this person with everyone for you all to see!

“Thank you and God bless you! For you the blackmailer, I refuse to be bullied by you as I am sure that I am old enough to be your MOTHER!!,” she said. (NAN)

