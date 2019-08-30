Waje stages first own concert

ADVERTISEMENT

Nigerian musical act, Waje has revealed her readiness to stage what is to be known as her first ever owned concert, tagged: Red Velvet.

Slated for Muson Centre, Lagos, organisers said the concert will showcase Waje’s latest critically acclaimed R&B album ‘Red Velvet’.

The statement noted that with the concert, Waje delves into familiar territory to explore the passionate themes from the album with a distinctively new burlesque story-telling style.

“Attendees can expect a full-blown bedroom musical from sensual, soulful lovelorn ballads to fierce energetic affirmations.

“Johnny Drille leads the pack of stars billed for the concert including MI, Adekunle Gold, Chike and Good girl LA amongst others. The event would be hosted by Chigul,” a part of the statement read.

In her Instagram post, Waje wrote, “I have wanted to do this for a long time, to sing my truth to the world, my way. My goal has been to have a very intimate, passionate experience with you! The stars have aligned and its finally time! Please join me.”

