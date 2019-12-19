Waiter gets N100,000 bail in grievous hurt case

ADVERTISEMENT

An FCT magistrate court sitting in Wuse Zone II has granted N100,000 bail to a 27-year-old waiter, Martins Nwodo, who has been arraigned over causing grievous hurt and injury to one Mr. Inalegwu John.

The investigation police officer, Sergeant Abubakar Agwajinya, said Mr. Inalegwu John of Sunny Valle Estate Abuja, reported at Central Police Station Abuja that on 16/11/2019 while arranging chairs in International Conference Centre, altercation ensued between the two of them and Martins used an empty beer bottle to inflict injury on the left side of his head and cheek.

The prosecutor, Mr. Ajaji having read the brief from the senior prosecutor, A.S. Oyeyemi, said “the defendant is brought for the offence of causing grievous hurt contrary to Section 248 of the penal code law, and we are applying that the FIR be read to the defendant so he can take his plea.

The defendant, who pleaded not guilty, said “to the best of my knowledge, most of the allegations are false.”

The prosecutor then applied for a date for trial since the accused had pleaded not guilty.

The defendant’s counsel, however, applied for bail of the defendant.

He argued that his client was a first time offender and had no case of previous conviction and had shown proper remorse so should be granted bail.

The magistrate, Mrs. Theresa Nten Otu, having heard from both parties said “the defendant is admitted for bail with the sum of N100,000 with one surety, who must be within the jurisdiction of the court, have a reasonable means of income, a reasonable identity card, must has passport photograph at the court registrar and forfeit the N100,000 to the government if the defendant jumps bail.”

