Wages Commission commences pay comparability survey in states

ADVERTISEMENT

National Salaries Incomes and Wages Commission has commenced pay comparability survey of the states’ public services to aid data-based planning at subnational level.

A statement from the Chief Press Secretary of the commission, Emma Njoku quoted the Acting Chairman, National Salaries Incomes and Wages Commission, Ekpo Nta, as giving this hint during a workshop organised by the Compensation Department of the Commission to kick-off the Pay Comparability Survey of the States’ Public Services.

Represented by the Secretary to the Commission, Engr. David Nyikyaa, the Acting Chairman noted that data generated from the survey will go a long way in providing comprehensive data on pay information in the public sector of the economy.

The Acting Director, Compensation Department, Mr Chiadi Adighiogu explained that the survey is aimed at obtaining data on the patterns and levels of remuneration of personnel in the states and the local government area of the Federation.

Mr. Adighiogu said that, for the phase one of the survey, 12 states have been selected for the survey; the remaining state will be covered in the second phase of the survey.

The Pay Comparability Survey of the Public Services of the States of the Federation is part of the Commission’s Electronic Data Management System, (EDMS) Capital Project.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App