WAFT reiterates commitment to deepening investment in Nigeria

Nigeria’s leading container terminal, West Africa Container Terminal (WACT), has restated its commitment to deepening investment in Nigeria, particularly in increasing container handling capacities at the Onne Port.

The move, WACT officials said, was in line with the directive of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) to concessionaires to improve on their operational capacity.

Speaking at the weekend during the company’s 20th anniversary celebration held at Onne, Rivers State, WACT Managing Director, Aamir Mirza, said the need for further investment in cargo handling equipment was in response to the significant volume growth witnessed in eastern Nigerian market since the company started operation 20 years ago.

Mirza said, “We are celebrating our achievements of the past 20 years. In year 2000 when we started, we did about 35,000 container moves, but last year we did over 200,000 moves. Cargo volume has grown over the years and recognizing this growth, we are investing in this business.

“We are at that point where we will experience new changes. With more equipment coming in, the mode of operation will change, and we believe we are setting that up for the next 20 to 25 years so that we can serve our customers better in terms of service delivery, customer satisfaction and improved capacity.

“Right now, we are going to invest $100 million, and we will continue to invest over the years. For example, in 2019, we did about $14m, and we were doing that regularly in previous years.

“WACT has done a lot of work in marketing Onne Port to the global community even as the service level that the customers are getting in Onne is far superior to what they are getting elsewhere in Nigeria.

The WACT Managing Director commended the dedication and hard work of the company’s workforce, which he said contributed in no small measure to its growth and success.

Also speaking at the event, the Country Manager of APM Terminals Nigeria, Klaus Laursen, described as impressive the successes recorded by WACT in its 20 years of existence, which he attributed to the growth in Nigeria’s economy.

Laursen applauded the efforts and contributions of the staff members to the company’s growth and urged them not to rest on their laurels in making WACT the most preferred container terminal in Nigeria.

“Starting from being a container depot until today being a proper container terminal is quite impressive. Just seeing what you are bringing forward and where you have got to today is an amazing achievement. Please continue to grow and contribute.

“If you look at Onne 20 years ago, we would not have compared it to Lagos, but today, because of our capabilities in terms of operation and equipment available and being able to handle bigger container vessels that are calling at Nigerian ports, we are increasingly becoming the preferred destination. With that, we can also put pressure on the West for them to do their job better. There is a huge market in the east, central and northern Nigeria that we can actually compete for with Lagos Ports, and increasingly we are building the capabilities in the port,” he said.

