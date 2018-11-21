WAEC releases results of 98% of its candidates

ADVERTISEMENT

The Head of the Nigeria’s National Office of the West African Examinations Council (WAEC), Mr Olu I. Adenipekun has said that the number of candidates who registered for this year’s examinations was far lower compared to previous years.

READ ALSO:

ADVERTISEMENT

In announcing the 2018 second series of WASSCE results, he said that “A total of 112,567 registered for the Examinations in Nigeria, out of which 109,902 candidates sat the examination. But only 138 with special needs registered and their peculiar situations were taken into consideration.”

“Out of the total number of candidates that sat the examination 107, 749 candidates representing 98.04 per cent have their results fully processed and released.”

ADVERTISEMENT

” Only 2,153 candidates representing 1.96 per cent have a few of their subjects still being processed due to errors traceable to the candidates in the course of registration or writing the examination “, he said

READ ALSO: