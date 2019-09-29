WAEC non-teaching workers threaten strike action

ADVERTISEMENT

The Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions, NASU, members working in Nigeria offices of West Africans Examination Council, WAEC, will withdraw their services as from Oct. 14.

The General Secretary of NASU, Peters Adeyemi, in a statement on Sunday, said the action, which is slated to commence on the Oct. 14, became necessary following WAEC management’s delay in responding to the union’s previous letters.

In the letters, NASU listed review of scheme of service, need to create more establishment for its members and refusal of the management to implement the policy on ex-gratia.

Also, dichotomy of payment allowance to members Serving Council’s Meetings amongst others as its requests.

Adeyemi said none of the union’s letters to WAEC management had been responded to so far.

“I therefore, express concerns about the nonchalance of WAEC management in their treatment of these important lingering issues, which could put the global campaign for decent work policy and well-being of workers in WAEC Nigeria in jeopardy.

“It is on this premise that your management is hereby given a period of 21 days from the date herein to positively resolve all the issues listed above.

“Failing to do this would leave the union with no other option than to direct our members in WAEC throughout Nigeria to proceed on total strike by Monday, Oct. 14,” one the letter reads in part.

The letters also listed irregular recruitment of Examination Officers and incessant and unwarranted query to some union’s officers as the union’s grievances.

Adeyemi noted that though the union headquarters is reliably informed that work on re-review of scheme of service has reached appreciable level, the management’s alleged reluctance to harmonise the grey areas is delaying its approval and operation. (NAN)

