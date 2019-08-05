WAEC considering CBT for objective exams — Registrar

ADVERTISEMENT

The Registrar of West Africa Examination Council, (WAEC) Dr. Iyi Uwadiae has said the examination body is working towards ensuring that the objective component of their examinations is exposed to Computer Based Test (CBT) soon.

Dr Uwadiae who stated this on Monday in Abuja at the 37th Annual Conference of the Association for Educational Assessment in Africa (AEAA) with theme; “Innovations in Educational Assessment,” hosted by WAEC, Nigeria, said about four centres are fully equipped for the CBT.

While noting that their exam is an achievement test and not a selection test, with essay, practical and objective, he said, “While we are doing that we have to also look at the readiness of the various schools because if you go into it and some schools are not ready then there will be a problem.”

“We are working towards that, senstitising the various member countries and asking them to go along with them so that the five member countries, schools and the students must be prepared,” he added.

