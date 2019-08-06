WAEC considering CBT for objective exams – Registrar

ADVERTISEMENT

The West Africa Examination Council (WAEC) is working towards ensuring that the objective component of its examinations is exposed to Computer Base Test (CBT) soon, the Registrar Dr. Iyi Uwadiae has said.

Dr Uwadiae stated this yesterday in Abuja at the 37th Annual Conference of the Association for Educational Assessment in Africa (AEAA) with theme “Innovations in Educational Assessment,” hosted by WAEC Nigeria.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said about four centres are fully equipped for the CBT, adding that their exam is an achievement test and not a selection test, with essay, practical and objective.

ADVERTISEMENT

“While we are doing that we have to also look at the readiness of the various schools because if you go into it and some schools are not ready then there will be a problem.

“We are working towards that senstitising the various member countries and asking them to go along with them so that the five member countries, schools and the students must be prepared,” he said.

The registrar noted that CBT, being part of the innovation the examination body is adopting, the conference will enable them to share ideas and at the end, “We go back to the drawing board to refocus and do what is best for the member states.”

Earlier the Permanent Secretary of Federal Ministry of Education, Arc Sonny Echono, said the world is evolving into knowledge based economy and the benefits accruing from it can only be harnessed by countries with highly skilled and educated labour force.

He urged the examining bodies to reflect on the role of innovations and assessment as they break new frontiers in education, saying he believed that erudite scholars, assessors, teachers and students at the conference are going to give thoughts to the creative suggestions and improvements on offer.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App