WAEC boss, Adenipekun, emerges president of Association of Educational Assessment in Africa

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr Ola Adenipekun, Head of Nigeria National Office, West Africa Examination Council (WAEC) has emerged as president of the Association of Educational Assessment in Africa (AEAA) for a period of one year.

The appointment was announced in Abuja on Friday at the closing of the 37th Conference of the AEAA.

ADVERTISEMENT

Adenipekun will chair the 38th edition of the conference which holds in Kenya in 2020.

ADVERTISEMENT

A communiqué signed by the outgoing AEAA President, Dr Litsabako Ntoi, called on examining bodies to embrace ICT based innovative approaches in their operations and assessment practices.

The communiqué urged the association to strengthen its capacity building programme to support the upcoming innovative approaches in member countries.

It called on educators and assessment experts to consider reviewing the current ways of teaching, learning and assessment to ensure that meaningful learning took place to counter the scourge of examination malpractices.

It was resolved that educational and examining organisations must consider exploring, developing, adapting and/or adopting various ICT based solutions to promote meaningful teaching and learning while enhancing their integrity, efficiency and effectiveness.

“Innovations in assessment and education should be driven by research findings.

“Therefore, education and assessment institutions must consider establishing well-resourced research units that will use appropriate methodologies, suitable statistical and qualitative analyses and provide information to support innovations,” it explained.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 2019 edition of the conference hosted 339 delegates from 28 countries across the globe in Abuja, Nigeria. (NAN)

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App