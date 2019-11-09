WAEC approves sanctions on exam malpractice

ADVERTISEMENT

The Nigeria Examinations Committee (NEC) of the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has approved sanctions on all established cases of examination malpractice, as prescribed by the rules and regulations governing the conduct of the council’s examinations.

The committee in its just concluded 68th meeting approved that the entire results of candidates involved in proven cases which attract cancellation of entire results be cancelled, while subject results of those involved in proven cases which attract cancellation of subject results be similarly cancelled.

A statement issued by the WAEC’s Head of Public Affairs, Demianus G. Ojijeogu, said some candidates would suffer other sanctions such as being barred from sitting for the council’s examinations for a certain number of years, de-recognition of some schools for a number of years while supervisors found wanting in the discharge of their examination duties would be formally reported to their employers and blacklisted.

Erring invigilators would be reported to the appropriate authorities for disciplinary action. According to the statement, the decisions of the committee would be implemented without delay and the affected candidates and schools would be duly informed by the council.

It added that results of candidates who were exonerated by the committee would be released.

