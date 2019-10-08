Wadume: Panel indicts army, police in killing of policemen in Taraba

ADVERTISEMENT

The report of the Board of Inquiry to investigate the circumstances surrounding the killing of three Nigeria Police (NPF) personnel and two civilians by troops of the Nigerian Army (NA) in Taraba State, has indicted both the police and army over the incident.

The Defence Headquarters on Tuesday in a statement by its spokesman Colonel Onyema Nwachukwu explained that following the directive of President Muhammadu Buhari for an immediate investigation into the killings along Ibi-Wukari Road in Taraba State, the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Gabriel Olonisakin constituted a Board of Inquiry (BOI) to investigate the incident.

Nwachukwu said after a thorough and painstaking investigation into the incident, the BOI submitted its report to the convening authority observing that, there were infractions and poor communication between personnel of the NPF and troops of the NA.

He said it was also observed that there was non-adherence to the Standard Operating Procedure by both parties involved in the incident.

He said the BOI further made some recommendations to the NA and NPF to forestall future occurrence and bring anyone culpable to book in accordance with extant laws.

He said the BOI also recommended that the NA and NPF should further investigate Captain Tijani Balarabe, Sergeant Ibrahim Mohammed, Corporal Bartholomew Obanye, DCO Ibi Police Division, Assistant Superintendent of Police Aondoona Iorbee, and Inspector Aliyu Dadje for complacency and necessary disciplinary measures.

He said it was also recommended that further investigation be conducted on Hamisu Bala for gunrunning and possibly kidnapping, in order to prosecute the suspect.

Nwachukwu said additionally, the BOI recommended that the Services and other security agencies establish an Inter-agency Liaison Desk to include senior officers for timely resolution of future misdemeanor.

He said the Defence Headquarters assures the public that the Armed Forces of Nigeria and other security agencies are working in synergy to tackle contemporary security challenges bedeviling the nation.

The seven-member BOI led by Rear Admiral Ibikunle Taiwo Olaiya as chairman comprised one representative each from the Defence Headquarters, Nigerian Army, Nigerian Navy, Nigerian Air Force, Defence Intelligence Agency, Nigeria Police and Department of State Service.

Nwachukwu recall that on 6 August 2019, reports of the killing of three policemen and two civilians in Ibi Local Government Area of Taraba State by troops of the NA broke out.

The incident started from Ibi town, following an alarm alleging the kidnap of one Alhaji Hamisu Bala (aka Wadume) by some individuals in a Hummer bus.

Nwachukwu said Captain Tijani Balarabe informed all military checkpoints along Ibi-Wukari Road, who sprang into action.

He added that the alleged Hummer bus mentioned in the distress call however conveyed Police personnel of the IGP-IRT who were on a legitimate duty in Taraba State.

He said military checkpoints in the area were deployed by troops of Headquarters 93 Battalion, Takum, who were equally on legitimate duty to checkmate communal clashes, kidnapping, and armed robbery, which were prevalent threats in Wukari Ibi area.

