Kogidecides: Wada rejects election results

The Candidate of the Peoples Democratic party ( PDP) in the Saturday governorship election in Kogi state, Engr Musa Wada has rejected the outcome of the poll, describing it as a sham and murder of democracy.

He said the results being released by the electoral umpire was not a reflection of the wishes of the people who willingly voted for the PDP and its candidate in the election.

Wada who was flanked by his running mate, Sam Aro at a press conference sunday in Lokoja, decried the militarisation of the election as well as security agents allegedly working in collusion with the APC to harass and intimidate voters who came to exercise their civic responsibility.

He said the whole exercise was a “daylight robbery”, pointing out that results were allegedly written everywhere for the APC.

He urged his supporters to remain calm as efforts are in top gear to consult his lawyers on the next line of action in reclaiming the “stolen mandate”.

“Imagine Okene LGA which used to return 40,000 votes in the past elections suddenly brought out 112,000 votes while her neighbour Okehi also brought in 64,000, the figures that will be more than the rest local governments in the state.

“It is the insincerity of the APC that has made the whole process a sham. It is not about Wada but of the suffering masses of the state. I am pained for the people to continue to suffer for another four years.

“On whether I will get justice, it is a common knowledge about how all the institutions have been bastardised by the APC government.

“However, I have to exhaust all legal means to get redress. Look at how the results were written by the agents of government and you can see that Lokoja, the state capital which was agog yesterday is a shadow of its self as nobody is celebrating”, he said.

” The results are not the true representation of what happened on the field, figures are just been allocated. Our aim to contest is to effect positive change which the people massively gave us their votes before the government decided to kill the joy of the people.

” we were prepared for the election, we campaigned across all the Local Government Areas. But how can one confront a government with all the apparatus of coercion. Imagine security agents using helicopters to teargas voters. It happened in Ganaja, some people were shot from the helicopter. In fact two persons lost their lives.

” We have to reject the results even when the release is ongoing because you dont need to be killed before you cry out. It is regrettable that the cabal in the APC government will not allow the will of the people to prevail”, he lamented.

