Waco FA, Gaddosky FC set for titanic clash today

Nationwide League One (NLO) side Goddosky FC and recently crowned champions of the FCT FA League WACO FA have indicated their preparedness for the upcoming friendly game.

The epic friendly organised by Pretty Sports Media (PSM) is scheduled for Friday, March 13, 2020, at the FCT Area 3 Playing Ground in Abuja.

Head coach of Goddosky FC, Nduka Edmund while speaking in a press briefing to herald the game, stated that his technical crew are doing everything humanly possible without breaking the rules to win the much anticipated encounter.

“The game is not just a normal friendly match. We want to use the games to assess and expose our team ahead of the start of the nationwide league one season coming up soon.

“So we will be at our best when we play against the FCT league champions because we know that they are a very good side just as our team,” he said.

In the same vein, Waco FA coach, John Wakili said that the Abuja based club is ready to take the bulls by the horn.

“We have to be responsible and win this match. We are ready technically and physically, but we have to be focused from the very first minute. The match will serve as a game to prepare the team for the task ahead”.

“We have a passion to continue our positive results. We believe in ourselves and we have to play positively,” he said.

