Vulnerable Nigerians laud FG on fuel price adjustments

Low income earners and vulnerable Nigerians have described the recent downward fuel pump price adjustments by the federal government as desirable to improving their businesses and called on the government to sustain the fiscal regime in the downstream sector to grow the economy.

The commendations came barely after 24 hours after the Petroleum Products Pricing and Regulatory Agency (PPPRA) announced a revised fuel pump price from N123.50 to a new bank of N123.50-N121.50 band.

Speaking on his experience over the past few months of downward adjustment of the fuel pump price, a tricycle operator in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, Mr. Victor Udobong said that the yesterday reduction of fuel price by the federal government is a great relieve for all Nigerians in this difficult period of COVID-19.

Udobong, while speaking with Daily Trust in Yenagoa on Tuesday, said the price reduction will definitely help bring down prices of things that have gone up due to COVID-19 lockdown.

He said that Nigerians are happy with the decision of the federal government, because it will help minimise the harsh economic effects of the virus.

He said: “We the transporters will benefit more from the price reduction, the state government came up with directives that we should limit our passengers to two against four we used to carry, but we were still collecting the same fare, we were still buying fuel at exorbitant rate, so reduction will help us.”

In his comments, Malam Tijjani Umar a commercial driver in Kaduna, said before the pump price was reduced, he had to buy fuel worth N2, 000 in order for him to convey passengers to and from Kaduna to Zaria.

He noted that with the reduction in fuel price, he now consumes N1, 500 worth of fuel to ply the same root saying, “I now have the means to start saving money for a rainy day.”

Reacting to the fuel pump price adjustments by the government over the past few months, an Abeokuta – based barber, Adebayo Akanji said reduction of fuel price had reduced daily spending on fuel being used to power his generating set.

“At least, we are saving more money than what’s obtainable in the past. For instance, I spent about N1,500 daily to buy fuel, but now it has reduced to N800 or N1000.

“I want to urge the government to further reduce the pump price in order to make lives more meaningful to ordinary Nigerians,” Akanji added.

Also, a commercial motorcyclist popularly called Okada rider, Ariwoko Odunlami, said the reduction in fuel price had positively impacted on his daily earnings.

A Maiduguri-based shop owner, Bilyaminu Yusuf, urged the federal government to reduce the pump price again. He also said he was concerned with the current power outages being experienced as this would make things easy for the populace.

“The federal government has taken a good decision in the interest of masses to review the pump price. I must say it is commendable. Especially in this period of COVID-19 in Maiduguri and environs, but I will urge the government to reduce it to N100 per litre. Although, the recent reduction of fuel pump price has brought some relief.

“If you go to my area for the past two weeks now, we don’t have power supply. So, our concern now is how to power our generating sets considering the hot waves we are experiencing in this part of the world.

“I think what the government did was right but much more needs to be done considering the plight of the people so as to make things easy for us. If this can be done it will bring some relief to us.”

