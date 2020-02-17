Vulnerable groups to benefit from intervention programmes

ADVERTISEMENT

Kaduna State Government has embarked on a census of the vulnerable groups in the state, so as to generate data in order to have a base line for them to benefit from government’s social intervention programmes.

The Commissioner of Human Services and Social Development, Hajiya Hafsat Baba who disclosed this, also said that the aim of the exercise is to improve the living standard of the groups.

The commissioner further said that the head count is part of the mandate of the Health and Nutrition Strategic Area of the Human Capital Development Council of Kaduna State Government, promising that a detailed report is being awaited.

Hajiya Hafsat, who is the chairperson of the Strategic Area, said that only Kubau, Igabi and Sanga local government areas have been covered in the pilot phase of the exercise.

‘’The idea is to get data of vulnerable groups like pregnant women, children , the aged and people with disabilities, so that they can also benefit from government’s social programmes’’, she said, adding that, ‘’the head count will spread to all the 23 local government areas of the state.’’

According to the commissioner, the data collation exercise was jointly done by Kaduna State Contributory Health Management Authority (KADCHMA), Kaduna State Bureau of Statistics and Kaduna State Rehabilitation Board as well as her ministry.

‘’The first intervention that the vulnerable group will benefit from is the free health care insurance cover which Kaduna State Government is going to provide through the contributory health insurance scheme,’’ she added.

It will be recalled that the contributory health insurance scheme was flagged off on January 31, with the enrolment of Deputy Governor of Kaduna State, Dr Hadiza Balarabe.

The scheme covers all residents of Kaduna Sate in the formal and informal sectors and it also extends to vulnerable group which include pregnant women, children under the age of 5, people Living with Disability and the mentally challenged.

