Voting for next Senate President commences

The voting for the next Senate President has commenced after the nominations of Ahmad Lawan and Mohammed Ali Ndume.

Lawan was nominated by senator-elect Yayaha Abdullahi and seconded by Solomon Adeola Olamilekan both of whom are of the All Progressives Congress, APC, from Kebbi and Lagos States respectively.

Ndume was nominated by senator-elect Ishaku Abbo of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, from Adamawa State. The motion was seconded by another PDP senator-elect from Rivers State, Barry Mpigi.

Both Lawan and Ndume accepted the nominations and briefed their colleagues on why they should be voted in.

After the nominations, Clerk to the National Assembly, Mohammed Sani-Omolori called for further nominations, but there was none.

He therefore, declared the nominations closed.

Consequently, voting commenced at exactly 10:55.am, starting from Abia State.

