Breaking News
Buhari, APC pray tribunal to strike out suit filed by AtikuSenate Presidency: How Buhari-anointed candidate defeated PDP-backed Ali NdumeBreaking: Lawan emerges Senate President
  1. Home
  2. Politics
  3. Voting for next Senate President commences
ADVERTISEMENT

Voting for next Senate President commences

By Musa Abdullahi Krishi Published Date

The voting for the next Senate President has commenced after the nominations of Ahmad Lawan and Mohammed Ali Ndume.

Lawan was nominated by senator-elect Yayaha Abdullahi and seconded by Solomon Adeola Olamilekan both of whom are of the All Progressives Congress, APC, from Kebbi and Lagos States respectively.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ndume was nominated by senator-elect Ishaku Abbo of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, from Adamawa State. The motion was seconded by another PDP senator-elect from Rivers State, Barry Mpigi.

Both Lawan and Ndume accepted the nominations and briefed their colleagues on why they should be voted in.

ADVERTISEMENT

After the nominations, Clerk to the National Assembly, Mohammed Sani-Omolori called for further nominations, but there was none.

He therefore, declared the nominations closed.

Consequently, voting commenced at exactly 10:55.am, starting from Abia State.

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

BREAKTHROUGH NATURAL CURE FOR PROSTATE ISSUES IN JUST 15 DAYS!!!

You Can Prevent PROSTATE CANCER!!!

Your PROSTATE ENLARGEMENT Is REVERSIBLE!!!

Don't Let It Threaten You!

To SHRINK And NORMALIZE Your PROSTATE Within 15 Days Without Surgery Or Chemical Drugs, Click Here!!!

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.