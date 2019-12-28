Voting begins for 4th SoundCity MVP Awards nominees (with FULL LIST)

ADVERTISEMENT

The organisers of the annual Soundcity MVP Awards Festival have announced that voting has commenced for nominees who would be recognised for their works done and impacts made during the year 2019.

The SoundCity MVPs, which is in its fourth edition, celebrate top players in the music industry and the most outstanding Afrocentric cultural achievements attained during the year under review, thus making it the most premium live TV event.

Announcing the event, Mr. Tajudeen Adepetu, the Executive Producer of the Soundcity MVPs, said “current estimates show that the 2020 SoundCity MVPs telecast will be aired live across the continent on Saturday, January 11th, 2020 on the Soundcity TV channel (DSTV 327) to an anticipated 25 million viewers across the continent.”

Also speaking, the event producer, Mr. Adeniji Daniel said “…this year’s edition of the Soundcity MVPs promises to bring our fans the best performances from the hottest musical acts on the continent.”

He added: “also in the bag of surprises will be international show hosts, unexpected collaborations and buzzworthy pop culture moments that will definitely have the world talking for a long time to come…”

It will be recalled that the SoundCity MVP Awards Festival is famed for the iconic performances from leading A-list artists from across the world.

For instance, Busiswa’s electric stage domination to her never seen before joint performance with Niniola to Jidenna’s much talked about closing performance in the last edition. Same also was in the 2017 edition when 2baba, Sarkodie, Davido, Emtee, Patoranking, Tiwa Savage, and Cassper Nyovest’s colorfully lit the stage with good vibes.

Beyond the show-stopping performances, audiences have come to revel in the beauty of the live event as produced by the SoundCity Africa team.

In 2019, the Soundcity MVP Music Awards introduced the special recognitions and non-voting award presentations in multiple categories including Special recognitions in Business Entrepreneurship; Sports; Fashion; Social Entrepreneurship/Digital Influence; Community/Socio-political development; and Creative Arts.

Since the awards’ inception in 2017, Sponsors like CocaCola, 9mobile, and Guinness together with Soundcity MVP Awards have delivered world-class live performances with appearances by such music superstars like Cassper Nyovest, Navy Kenzo, Jidenna, Busiswa, Sarkodie, Davido, Patoranking, M.I. Abaga, Emtee, Kizz Daniel, and Tiwa Savage, among others.

The organisers added that fans can now vote on its website.

But who will be crowned African artiste of the Year at this year’s Soundcity MVP Awards Festival? Only your votings can tell in the days ahead!

Below is the full list of nominees for the year 2020 edition of Soundcity MVPs Awards:

BEST NEW

Fireboy (NG)

Joeboy (NG)

Marioo (TZ)

Rema (NG)

Simmy (SA)

Wendy Shay (GH)

BEST COLLABORATION

Blow My Mind – Davido x Chris Brown (NG)

Daz How Star Do – Skiibii x Teni, Falz x DJ Neptune (NG)

Gugulethu – Prince Kaybee x Indlovukazi x Afro Brothers x Supto (SA)

Jama – DJ Micsmith x Patoranking x shaker (GH)

Killin Dem – Burna boy x Zlatan (NG)

Inama – Diamond Platinumz x Fally Ipupa (TZ)

BEST POP

Innos B (CNG)

Joeboy (NG)

Kizz Daniel (NG)

Mayorkun (NG)

Naira Marley (NG)

Nandy (TZ)

Otile Brown (KNY)

Teni (NG)

Rayvanny (TZ)

BEST HIPHOP

Blaqbonez (NG)

Falz (NG)

Khaligraph Jones (KE)

Kwesta (SA)

Medikal (GH)

Nyashinski (KE)

Sarkodie (GH)

Reminisce (NG)

Ricky Rick (SA)

Zakwe (SA)

BEST DUO/GROUP

Black Motion (SA)

Blaq Diamond (SA)

Dope Nation (GH)

Ethic (KE)

Show Dem Camp (NG)

Toofan (TG)

PRODUCER OF THE YEAR

Cracker (NG)

Prince Kaybee (SA)

Jay Synth (NG)

Kel P (NG)

MOG (GH)

Ozedikus (NG)

Pheelz (NG)

Rexxie (NG)

S2Kizzy (TZ)

BEST DJ

DJ Crème de la Crème (KE)

DJ Kaywise (NG)

DJ Neptune (NG)

DJ Spinall (NG)

DJ Vyrusky (GH)

DJ Zinhle (SA)

DIGITAL ARTISTE OF THE YEAR

Cassper Nyovest

Davido

Diamond Platnumz

Kizz Daniel

Mr Eazi

Yemi Alade

Wizkid

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

49-99 – Tiwa Savage by Meji Alabi (NG)

Dangote – Burna Boy by Clarence Peters (NG)

Jericho – Simi x Patoranking by Adasa Cookey (NG)

Ngwa – Bassey Blk by Tebogo Malope (SA)

Ohema – Kuami Eugene by Rex (GH)

LISTENERS’ CHOICE

Baby – Joeboy (NG)

Dumebi – Rema (NG)

Fetch your Life – Prince Kaybee x Msaki (SA)

Jealous – Fireboy (NG)

Jama – DJ Micsmith x Patoranking x Shaker (GH)

Kainama – Harmonize x Burna Boy (TZ)

Killin Dem – Burna Box x Zlatan (NG)

Kpo K3K3 – Stonebwoy x Medikal x Kelvynboy x Kwesi Arthur x Darkovibes (GH)

Oil & Gas – Olamide (NG)

VIEWERS’ CHOICE

49-99 – Tiwa Savage (NG)

Able God – Chinko Ekun x Lil Kesh x Zlatan (NG)

Banomoya – DJ Kaybee x Busisiwa x TNS (SA)

My Level – Shatta Wale (GH)

On The Low – Burna Boy (NG)

Soapy – Naira Marley (NG)

Tetema – Rayvanny x Diamond Platnumz (TZ)

Zanku (Legwork) – Zlatan (NG)

BEST FEMALE MVP

Betty G (ETH)

Daphne (CMR)

Nandy (TZ)

Sho Madjozi (SA)

Teni (NG)

Tiwa Savage (NG)

Yemi Alade (NG)

BEST MALE

Burna Boy (NG)

Davido (NG)

Diamond Platnumz (TZ)

King Promise (GH)

Sjava (SA)

Wizkid (NG)

Zlatan (NG)

SONG OF THE YEAR

Baby – Joeboy (NG)

Case – Teni (NG)

Dumebi – Rema (NG)

Fetch Your Life – Prince Kaybee x Msaki (SA)

Jama – DJ Micsmith x Patoranking, Shaker (GH)

Jealous – Fireboy (NG)

Killin Dem – Burna Boy x Zlatan (NG)

Malwhede – King Monada (SA)

Soapy – Naira Marley (NG)

Tetema – Rayvanny x Diamond Platnumz (TZ)

Zanku (Legwork) – Zlatan (NG)

ARTISTE OF THE YEAR

Burna Boy (NG)

Davido (NG)

Diamond Platnumz (TZ)

Shatta Wale (GH)

Sho Madjozi (SA)

Tiwa Savage (NG)

Wizkid (NG)

Yemi Alade (NG).

