Vote for me, I won’t fail you, Bello tells Kogi voters

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State, who is APC’s governorship flag bearer in the forthcoming election, has assured the people of Kogi West Senatorial District of massive infrastructural development if he is re-elected.

Bello, who spoke at Isanlu, headquarters of Yagba East Local Government Area during the party’s campaign rally, promised to ensure that the Kabba – Ayetoro Gbede – Islanlu – Egbe – Ilorin road is completed to ease the plight of motorists plying it.

He said Senator Smart Adeyemi, in the last administration, facilitated the rehabilitation of the road but it was abandoned and urged the people of Kogi West to return him (Adeyemi) back to the Senate to enable him push for the completion of the road.

Governor Bello, while assuring that he would transform the state for the betterment of all, noted also that the completion of Ajaokuta steel complex would go a long way in creating jobs for the people of the state. He commended the effort of President Muhammadu Buhari in that direction.

