Vote APC at local level, Kwanayi appeals to youths

The Chairmanship candidate of the All Progressive Congress, APC, for Paikoro Local Government Area in the forth coming LG elections in Niger State, Comrade Shehu Shigaba Kwanayi has appealed to residents of the area to vote massively for the ruling party during the election.

Kwanayi made the appeal over the weekend in Paikoro, when he played host to some youths in the local government area.

He said for the area to witness the “Next Level” development at the centre, the people must vote for the ruling party in the local government.

“APC is a party that believes so much in transforming the lives of ordinary Nigerians and for the people of Paikoro to experience this development and transformation currently being seen at the federal level in full capacity, they must vote for the ruling party at the local government.”

The chairmanship candidate also commended the leadership qualities exhibited by president Muhammudu Buhari in leading a country like Nigeria.

He lauded the development strides witnessed in the state by the Governor of Niger state, Abubakar Sani Bello.

The Niger state Independent Electoral Commission NSIEC is yet to announce a new date for the election.

