Vodacom reiterates commitment to tech evolution

Vodacom Business Nigeria has reiterated its commitment to ensuring that Nigeria keeps pace with the evolution of telecommunications technologies.

To achieve this, Vodacom, in a statement from its media office

yesterday, has organized the second edition of the annual Inter-School Robotics Training Workshop for students across nine Lagos secondary schools.

The Managing Director for Vodacom Business Nigeria, Wale Odeyemi, stated, “our aim is to help empower the next generation with relevant technical skills in order to drive positive change in the Nigerian economy through the use of communications technologies.”

Odeyemi said, “As the world progresses into the fourth industrial revolution, there has never been a better time to infuse some much-needed STEM training in the education sector through such initiatives as the annual Inter-School Robotics Training initiative. This initiative further demonstrates Vodacom’s support for education at the grassroots to encourage further building of aspiring youths interested in participating in the digital revolution.”

Schools that participated in the one-day workshop included Dansol High School, Avi-Cenna, Holy Child College, Edgewood College, Greensprings International School, D-Ivy College, Halifield College and Chrisland College.

Participating students, aged 12 to 15, received first-hand opportunities to immerse themselves in the complexities that surround the Internet of Things (IoT), and how these would shape society in the near future.

As part of the programme, students were taught how to build, programme and control various kinds of robots used to perform numerous functions in today’s world.

