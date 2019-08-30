Visa reciprocity fees still in force – US embassy

ADVERTISEMENT

The United States Mission in Nigeria, on Friday, said the visa issuance fee, or reciprocity fee, it imposed on all approved applications for non-immigrant visas still remain in force.

The new visa price regime, effective worldwide from 29 August, was implemented under the US principle of reciprocity, the embassy had said on Tuesday.

The US law requires that U.S. visa fees and validity periods be based on the treatment afforded to American citizens by foreign governments.

In response to the US decision, the federal government had on Wednesday, announced visa price reduction for American citizens seeking to travel to Nigeria from $180 to $150.

The Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola said the Comptroller General of Nigeria Immigration Service, Muhammad Babandede, had been directed to implement the reduction with effect from Thursday, same day the new US fee regime took effect.

But the American embassy, in a statement on Friday, said it was yet to receive official diplomatic communication regarding the new fee.

It said until it receives official communication from the federal government, the reciprocity fees for approved visas to the United States will remain in place.

The statement reads, “The U.S. Embassy looks forward to receiving official diplomatic communication regarding a new fee schedule for Americans seeking Nigerian visas”.

“Until such time, and confirmation of implementation, the reciprocity fees for approved visas to the United States will remain in place.”

