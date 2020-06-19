  1. Home
  2. Letters
  3. Virtues of alma mater
ADVERTISEMENT

Virtues of alma mater

By Tajudeen Ojeniyi, President, ADEOSA, Lagos 

The new executives, Adeolu Secondary School Old Students Association (ADEOSA), Lagos, have brought to fore the virtues of school alma mater for their resolve to impact positively on the society.

The association is committed to members’ welfarism and would do more to also affect our immediate society.

The association has offered  palliatives to a sizable number of her members who were found to be less privileged to cushion the effects of COVID-19 pandemic in accordance with their commitment to members’ welfare. The association promises to engage in capacity building as part of their Programme is to train students through educational tips, organising trainings on craftsmanship, entrepreneurship and skills acquisition.

Tajudeen Ojeniyi, President, ADEOSA, Lagos

ADVERTISEMENT

Dear our valued reader, we would like to hear your view about a membership club that we plan to launch. Kindly help us fill this survey.

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Join us on


Join our whatsapp group here for Breaking News, Exclusives , others

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.