Virtues of alma mater

The new executives, Adeolu Secondary School Old Students Association (ADEOSA), Lagos, have brought to fore the virtues of school alma mater for their resolve to impact positively on the society.

The association is committed to members’ welfarism and would do more to also affect our immediate society.

The association has offered palliatives to a sizable number of her members who were found to be less privileged to cushion the effects of COVID-19 pandemic in accordance with their commitment to members’ welfare. The association promises to engage in capacity building as part of their Programme is to train students through educational tips, organising trainings on craftsmanship, entrepreneurship and skills acquisition.

Tajudeen Ojeniyi, President, ADEOSA, Lagos

