Virgin resumes London-Lagos flight August 24

Virgin Atlantic airline has disclosed of plan to restart Lagos-London-Lagos flight on August 24, 2020.

The airline also announced the plan to restart passenger flight to 17 additional destinations from August 2020.

Following the airline’s announcement that services from London Heathrow to Hong Kong, New York JFK and Los Angeles are expected to resume from 20th and 21st July 2020, Virgin Atlantic unveiled more detailed plans that will see passengers flying restart to many destinations across the airline’s network.

Flights from Lagos to London Heathrow would start on the 24th August 2020 and will provide connections to a range of US destinations.

The airline said the Lagos-London flight would now be operated on its new A350-1000 aircraft.

“From our new enhanced social space to extra storage, and our latest entertainment system, there’s so much to look forward to,” it said.

Chief Commercial Officer, Virgin Atlantic, Juha Jarvinen, said, “As countries around the world begin to relax travel restrictions, we look forward to welcoming our customers back onboard and flying them safely to many destinations across our network.

“From 20th July we will resume services to New York, Los Angeles and Hong Kong then from 1st August onwards, we will resume passenger flying to 17 additional destinations around the world including Lagos, Tel Aviv, Atlanta, Mumbai and Las Vegas,”

“However, we are monitoring external conditions extremely closely, in particular the travel restrictions many countries have in place including the 14-day quarantine policy for travellers entering the UK.”

