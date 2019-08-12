Virgil van Dijk backs Adrian to cover injured Alisson

ADVERTISEMENT

Virgil van Dijk has backed Adrian to step up and perform for Liverpool in the absence of injured first-choice goalkeeper Alisson.

The Brazilian suffered a calf injury in the Reds’ 4-1 opening-day win over Norwich on Friday, meaning Adrian was required to come off the bench and make his debut just four days after signing on a free transfer.

The 32-year-old made just five appearances for West Ham last season – none of which came in the Premier League – but Van Dijk believes his new team-mate has what it takes.

The defender said: “I think he’s at that kind of age, that stage of his life and career that he can come in and slot in to the team pretty easy.

“He’s been through so many things in the Premier League he can just slot in pretty easy.”

