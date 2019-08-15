Viral video: Police nab 24-year-old woman who detained 10-year-old boy in dog cage

ADVERTISEMENT

The police in Lagos have arrested one 24 years old woman called Onyinye Mbadike, in Aguda area of Surulere, for detaining a 10 years old boy inside a dog kernel.

The state’s Police spokesman, DSP Bala Elkana, in a statement on Thursday said the woman was arrested for assault and child abuse after the video in which the suspect was seen torturing the young boy went viral on social media days ago.

The statement reads: “On 14th August, 2019, a team of detectives from the Gender Unit, Command’s Headquarters Ikeja, arrested one Onyinye Mbadike ‘f’ 24yrs of No 7 Trimnell Street, Aguda for assault and child abuse.

“This followed a viral video on the social media showing the suspect torturing one Chibike EziAmaka ‘m’ 10 years old of same address.

“The video also showed the suspect locking the boy up in a dog’s kennel, sharing space with dogs. The video was widely condemned by well-meaning Nigerians.

“The Commissioner of Police Lagos State, CP Zubairu Muazu mni ordered the Gender Unit of the Command to identify the woman in the video, rescue the child and make the suspect face the full weight of the law.

“Domestic and Sexual Response Team (DSVRT), Alausa Ikeja also added its voice to the call for investigation with a petition addressed to the Commissioner of Police to that effect.

“The Gender Unit traced the suspect to Chumpe Liquor Store, Surulere and her residence at Aguda. The 10 years old boy was rescued and taken to a secured shelter.

“The suspect admitted that she is the one on the viral video flogging the child with belt, but she denied locking the survivor in a cage with dogs. That she only locked him in an empty dog kennel where bags are kept.

“She claimed to have locked up the boy for few hours before bringing him out. She alleged that the boy took a hot drink in their refrigerator and was misbehaving. That the suspect smashed the side mirror of her Toyota Camry with stone which made her to detained him in the dog kennel.

“Investigation revealed that the survivor lost his parents and was brought to Lagos in 2012 from Anambra state by the mother of the suspect along with his two siblings. The suspect and the survivor are cousins. The suspect’s mother is the elder sister of the survivor’s father.

“The suspect will be charged to court. The command reiterated its commitment towards protecting the rights of children and other vulnerable members of the society from all forms of violence and abuses.”

