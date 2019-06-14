Violence in NPFL: Deduct 9 points from clubs as punishment – Fuludu

ADVERTISEMENT

Edema Fuludu, a Match Commissioner to the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL), has advised the League Management Company (LMC) to deduct nine points from any club involved in any form of violence during Nigeria Premier League matches.

The former Julius Berger FC of Lagos player said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Lagos.

Fuludu’s comments was against the recent pitch invasion and harassment of referee by supporters of Kano Pillars during the Super-Six match against Rangers of Enugu played at Agege stadium in Lagos.

“We keep calling clubs to pay fines when there is such a breach, do they even pay these fines, because if they are paying, club managers would have found enough reasons to curb this menace.

“Deduction of points is still the only way to curb this. Make a club a scapegoat and you will see, clubs will prefer to go on their knees appealing to fans not to foment trouble.

“We are taking so many things for granted and our league won’t grow should such persist; should referees be afraid of discharging their duties? It’s not so in sane climes.

“Keep deducting points for any unruly behaviour either by fans or by players, everyone will shape up and we will see a difference. Desperate times calls for desperate measures,’’ he said.

NAN reports that referee Quadri Adebimpe’s decision to award a late penalty to Rangers few minutes to the end of the match brought about the violence.

Already, the LMC had imposed an N8 million fine on Kano Pillars and a suspended three point deduction among other sanctions. (NAN)

